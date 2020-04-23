GOP Talk and More

Gonzales Investigation Continues, Deputy Attorney General Resigns

Today is the last day for Attorney General Alberto Gonzales to turn over e-mails from White House political czar Karl Rove. Those emails are to go to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is looking into the dismissal of 8 U.S. attorneys.

Gonzales may be asked to appear before the committee if he doesn't submit the e-mails.

Meanwhile, the fourth and highest ranking Bush administration official has resigned. Deputy Attorney General Paul McNulty said money is driving his decision, but ranking democrats say he's been helpful in answering questions about the ongoing investigation.

McNulty says he'll stay on until late summer or until the Senate confirms his replacement.

World Bank Members Meet to Decide the Fate of Controversial Banker

In the nation's capitol, the question is whether World Bank President Paul Wolfowitz will keep his job.

Wolfowitz put himself in trouble after a controversial pay and promotion deal he approved - for a female companion.

GOP Debate

The City of Columbia is preparing for another GOP debate tonight, but it's not Columbia, Missouri.

Republican presidential candidates will descend on Columbia, South Carolina for the nation's second televised Republican debate. The 90 minute debate is hosted by FOX News and it starts at 8 p.m.

Bike, Walk and Wheel Week

It's Bike, Walk and Wheel Week and tonight there is a chance to get off the bike and into the classroom.

The week is to encourage people to use alternative forms of transportation and tonight's event is a spring health and fitness expo at 5:30 p.m. at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC).

You'll be able to check out fitness equipment as well as programs displayed by local businesses and non-profit groups.