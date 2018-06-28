Gordon, Butler Lift Royals to 3-1 Win Over Padres

By: The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Alex Gordon singled in the go-ahead run with one out in the 11th inning and pinch-hitter Billy Butler followed with an RBI double for the Kansas City Royals, who beat San Diego 3-1 Tuesday night to snap their season-high five-game losing streak.

Eric Hosmer started the winning rally when he hit a leadoff double to center off Nick Vincent (0-1). Gordon singled to right with one out and Hosmer beat the throw home with a headfirst slide, touching the plate with his left hand.

Butler then doubled in Gordon.

Wade Davis (2-1) pitched two innings of one-hit ball for for the victory, striking out four. Greg Holland, who blew the save Monday night, pitched the 11th for his eighth save in nine chances.

 

