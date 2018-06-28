Gordon Hits 3-run HR in Royals Win Over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Alex Gordon hit a three-run homer in an eight-run eighth inning and rookie right-hander Nate Adcock picked up his first big league victory as the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-2 Saturday night.

The Royals sent 12 men to the plate in the eighth and scored all eight runs after two outs. Six of the runs were unearned after an error by Twins first baseman Justin Morneau.

Adcock (1-0), a Rule 5 pick from the Pittsburgh Pirates who had never pitched above Class A before this season, worked a scoreless seventh.

Left-hander Brian Duensing (2-1) took the loss, giving up three runs, two earned, on eight hits in seven innings, while striking out six and walking two. The Twins have lost five straight.