Gordon Homers, Powers Royals Past Rangers

SURPRISE, AZ (AP) -- Elvis Andrus went 3 for 3 and scored three times during the Texas Rangers' 7-6 exhibition loss to the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Derek Holland, who won 16 games for the Rangers last season, allowed one run and three hits over two innings in his first spring start.

Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer to trim Texas' lead to 6-3in the fifth. Derrick Robinson added a two-out, two run single in the sixth, and pinch-hitter Kevin Kouzmanoff delivered a two-run double with two out in the ninth to give the Royals the victory.

Kansas City left-hander Bruce Chen gave up five runs and seven hits in 1 2-3 innings. One run was unearned after second baseman Johnny Giavotella's throwing error.