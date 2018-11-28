Gordon-led Royals beat Orioles 8-6 in ALCS

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, October 10 2014 Oct 10, 2014 Friday, October 10, 2014 11:14:38 PM CDT October 10, 2014 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - These Kansas City Royals, and Alex Gordon in particular, are way more than just speed and singles. Especially in extra innings.

Gordon hit a tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning, Mike Moustakas added a two-run shot and the Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 Friday night in the opener of the AL Championship Series.

Earlier, Gordon doubled in three runs, was picked off first base, made a great catch in left field and got hit in the neck with a pitch.

But his most memorable moment came when he lined a pitch from Darren O'Day into the right-field seats. That was enough to provide the Royals with their fourth extra-inning victory in five games this postseason.

As the ball soared over the wall, O'Day flung his cap to the ground in frustration.

Moustakas followed with another shot to right, this one off Brian Matusz with a runner on.

This best-of-seven series was billed as Kansas City's speed against Baltimore's power, but the Royals didn't steal a base and hit all of the game's three home runs.

The Orioles tried to rally in the 10th. Pinch-hitter Delmon Young hit an RBI single with two outs, but closer Greg Holland retired Nick Markakis on a grounder with two runners on for the final out in the rain shortly before 1 a.m.

Game 2 is Saturday afternoon. Rookie right-hander Yordano Ventura makes his second postseason start for the Royals against Bud Norris.

Wade Davis got the win with two shutout innings and Holland got a save.

The fastest team in the majors nearly walked to victory in the ninth. After Orioles closer Zach Britton issued three straight walks to open the inning, Eric Hosmer into a force at the plate - helped by catcher Nick Hundley's nifty pickup at the plate - and O'Day got Billy Butler to hit into a double play.

O'Day wasn't nearly as effective in the 10th.

Down 5-1 in the fifth against James Shields, the Orioles scored three times as 47,124 towel-waving fans cheered them on. Nelson Cruz hit an RBI double before Ryan Flaherty delivered a two-out, two-run single.

Shields made it out of the inning, but did not return after giving up four runs and 10 hits.

The rain that was expected for much of the day finally made an appearance in the sixth, shortly before Baltimore pulled even against the usually reliable Kansas City bullpen. The tying run scored off Kelvin Herrera on a low popup by Alejandro De Aza that dropped behind the mound.

The Royals' frustration showed in the seventh, when pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson complained about being called out at second on an attempted steal before Lorenzo Cain and Butler fumed over called third strikes.

Early on, Kansas City dominated.

After the Orioles left the bases loaded in the second inning, Alcides Escobar drove a 2-0 pitch from Chris Tillman into the left-field seats for the game's first run. It was his 22nd homer in 2,994 career at-bats, including this postseason.

Kansas City then sandwiched two singles around a four-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs for Gordon, who lofted a broken-bat fly that landed about four feet inside the right-field foul line for a three-run double.

Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce, who couldn't get a grip on a bouncing throw from shortstop J.J. Hardy earlier in the inning, clutched the top of his cap in dismay as the ball plopped into fair territory.

Gordon also hit a three-run double in the finale of Kansas City's three-game sweep of the Angels in the Division Series.

Baltimore got an RBI single from Adam Jones in the bottom half, but a diving catch by Gordon prevented further damage. Shields thrust his arm in the air and pointed to Gordon, a Gold Glove winner in each of the past three years.

A sacrifice fly by Butler in the fifth made it 5-1.

More News

Grid
List

Plan seeks to designate Route 66 as National Historic Trail
Plan seeks to designate Route 66 as National Historic Trail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal moving through Congress seeks to designate Route 66, the highway that connected Chicago... More >>
10 minutes ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:28:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system
Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:49:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in Top Stories

Hospital flu shot rule prompts protest after nurse is fired
Hospital flu shot rule prompts protest after nurse is fired
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital says at least one employee has been fired for violating a policy... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:36:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt
Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:27:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Climate forum will allow Columbia community to give feedback
Climate forum will allow Columbia community to give feedback
COLUMBIA - A community forum Wednesday will address climate change in the city. The forum will last from 5:30... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:44:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit
Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - The mobile vet center makes its way through approximately ten rural Mid-Missouri communities about once a month,... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:33:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Recovering Fulton drug addict calls for support to start a new shelter
Recovering Fulton drug addict calls for support to start a new shelter
FULTON - What started as a Fulton Facebook post, sharing an idea for a new shelter for recovering addicts, turned... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 7:18:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson calls for audit of Department of Public Safety
Gov. Parson calls for audit of Department of Public Safety
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson asked for an individual audit of the Department of Public Safety after the new... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 7:04:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Missouri changes execution media policy after lawsuit
Missouri changes execution media policy after lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri will now leave it up to news organizations to pick which reporters witness executions after... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 6:38:19 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Patrol helicopter helps end 100-mile police chase
UPDATE: Patrol helicopter helps end 100-mile police chase
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 5:14:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Missouri state lawmaker releases edited video of his arrest
Missouri state lawmaker releases edited video of his arrest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 4:18:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

First Giving Tuesday since new tax law worries non-profit
First Giving Tuesday since new tax law worries non-profit
COLUMBIA - This “Giving Tuesday,” people may not be as generous as in previous years, according to one non-profit. ... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:58:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

New minimum wage law creates conflict for small businesses
New minimum wage law creates conflict for small businesses
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses say coming increases in the minimum wage will create problems. The Missouri Department of... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:55:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in Top Stories

Woman sentenced for statutory rape, sexual contact with a minor
Woman sentenced for statutory rape, sexual contact with a minor
MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:06:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Missouri attorney general seeks court order for church files
Missouri attorney general seeks court order for church files
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's Office is seeking court orders for Catholic dioceses to provide records as... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 2:56:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Gasconade County sheriff investigates death
Gasconade County sheriff investigates death
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bland. According to a news release, deputies... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 2:33:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Eldon man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation
Eldon man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation
JEFFERSON CITY - An Eldon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday and admitted to traveling to North Carolina to... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 1:19:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty to federal charge in connection with shootout
Columbia man pleads guilty to federal charge in connection with shootout
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested after a neighborhood street shootout pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to illegally... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 1:14:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 35°
1pm 37°
2pm 39°
3pm 39°