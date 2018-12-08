Gordon, Moustakas, Royals keep Kluber winless, beat Indians

By: The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Alex Gordon, Mike Moustakas and the Kansas City Royals kept AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber winless this season, beating the Cleveland Indians 6-2 Monday night.

Kluber (0-3) gave up six runs, four of them earned, and 10 hits in 6 1-3 innings. After going 18-9 last year, he hasn't won in five starts and has a 4.24 ERA.

Gordon drove in two runs, and had a go-ahead double in the sixth. Moustakas had four hits, including an RBI single in the seventh, and is 11 for 25 lifetime against Kluber.

The Indians committed a season-high three errors and have lost seven of 10.

Jason Vargas (2-1) gave up two runs in five innings.