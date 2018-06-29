Gorin School District merges with Scotland County schools

By: The Associated Press

MEMPHIS (AP) - It's the end of an era for a northeast Missouri school district.

The small Gorin R-III School District officially dissolves into the Scotland County R-I School District starting July 1, a decision that was made by voters during last year's spring elections.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that Gorin currently has 24 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Scotland County serves about 550 students in grades k-12, with an additional pre-school enrollment of around 50.

Beginning this fall, former Gorin students will attend class at the Scotland County schools, which are about 15 miles away in Memphis. Transportation services will be provided by the school district.