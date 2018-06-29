Got Cold Beer?

Republican Sen. Bill Alter of High Ridge thinks limiting sales of cold beer will reduce drunken driving. Alter has introduced a bill to take away liquor licenses of grocery and convenience stores that sell beer colder than 60 degrees. But, prospects for the measure's passage seem lukewarm. Other lawmakers and a convenience store trade group oppose it. Alter says the idea came from a Jefferson County fifth-grader who took part in a program about state government.