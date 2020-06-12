Got milk? Volunteers distribute free gallons

JEFFERSON CITY – Gallons of milks passed through the hands of volunteers to people in mid-Missouri on Thursday.

United Way of Central Missouri handed out a truckload of milk as people pulled up on their cars, drive-thru style.

“It’s important to help your neighbors,” James Fitzgerald said, after picking up his milk.

Since there is no limit for the amount of milk people can pick up, Fitzgerald got 20 gallons of milk for his family and his neighbors.

“I grew up with the golden rule,” he said. “Do unto others, as you’ve have done to you. The world isn’t like that anymore.”

United Way of Central Missouri partnered with Graves Food to help serve milk to the community as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program. It awarded Graves Food part of a $317 million grant “to a variety of dairy products.”

“We’ve been trying to do a couple truckloads of milk a week,” United Way of Central Missouri’s vice president Theresa Verslues said. “We can do more as needed.”

Each truckload holds nearly 4,000 gallons of milk, according to Verslues. People could choose between whole milk and 2% milk.

“We can do this up to six weeks,” she said.

Next week, Verslues said volunteers will continue handing out milk in California, Missouri.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organizers said they have given out 11,664 gallons since starting.