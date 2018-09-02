Gov. Greitens announces rural growth plan

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens released a plan Thursday to bring opportunity and growth to rural areas. The plan would move newly available funds toward rural broadband, clean water initiatives and infrastructure improvements to ports.

In a news release, Rick Gardner, Chairman of North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, said he supports the plan, which recommends allocating $17,665,000 for water, to be dispersed among several different initiatives.

“The announcement of water infrastructure funds comes as great news to the Commission and to the ten counties we propose to serve from the East Locust Creek Reservoir," Gardner said.

Greitens also proposed allocating $14,320,464 to priority port projects around the state. Those priority investments would be focused on Pike, Lincoln, St. Joseph, Howard, Cooper, New Madrid, St. Louis City, Jefferson County, Pemiscot County and Kansas City ports.

The funds Greitens plans to use for these initiatives come from the reauthorization of the Children's Health Insurance Program.