Gov. Greitens attends Koch donor retreat

By: The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is meeting with donors aligned with the Koch brothers.

USA Today reports Greitens was among elected officials who attended a private retreat at a luxury resort last weekend in Colorado Springs.

Invitations were only given to donors who promised to give at least $100,000 each year to groups backed by the billionaire conservative Koch brothers.

USA Today reports Greitens made a pitch for wealthy donors to spend money on governors' races. Republican incumbents are defending 27 of 38 seats on the ballot in the next two years.

Greitens says governors are "getting things done in states." He touted the passage of a right-to-work law banning mandatory union dues in Missouri.

Greitens took office in January and won't be up for re-election until 2020.