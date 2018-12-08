Greitens campaigns for fellow Republicans

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is traveling to Virginia to support fellow Republican Ed Gillespie's campaign for governor.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden on Wednesday confirmed the first-time elected official's attendance as the featured speaker at the early Thursday event.

Greitens is also listed among other Republican governors as a guest at a fundraiser next week for Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is up for re-election. Greitens is also named as the special guest at a fundraiser for Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds later this month.