Gov. Jay Nixon heading to Paris Air Show

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon planned to head to France as part of a delegation attending the Paris Air Show.

Nixon's office said he would leave Friday and return to Missouri June 17. He's one of at least a half-dozen U.S. governors going to the international trade show for the aerospace industry.

Nixon was scheduled to meet with leaders from companies such as Boeing and GKN Aerospace that already have Missouri facilities or are considering expanding in the state. He also planned to meet with France-based manufacturers that do business in Missouri.

Officials from several Missouri businesses were going along on the trip.

The expenses for the governor and first lady Georganne Nixon would be covered by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit economic development group financed by businesses.