Gov. Jay Nixon orders MoDOT flags lowered to honor worker killed

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Jay Nixon ordered flags to be lowered Friday to honor an employee who was killed while doing road work in Franklin County.

Nixon ordered U.S. flags and Missouri flags be lowered to half-staff at all Missouri Department of Transportation facilities to honor Lyndon Ebker. According to a press release from the Governor's office, the flags will remain at half-staff until Ebker's funeral.

Ebker was 55 and a senior maintenance worker. He was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday while flushing bridges on Mo. Hwy. 100.

"I call upon all drivers to be especially careful when encountering work zones or the scene of an accident," Nixon said in a statement yesterday. "Extra caution helps to protect everyone, including the highway workers and law enforcement officers who are at these sites to help keep us safe."