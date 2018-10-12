Gov. Jay Nixon's federal E-Verify program veto stands

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri's legislative session to consider overriding gubernatorial vetoes

Missouri lawmakers have failed to enact a bill to allow for exceptions to a requirement that some businesses use the federal E-Verify program to check whether job applicants are authorized to work in the U.S.

The GOP-led Legislature didn't muster enough votes Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto.

State law requires businesses with government contracts, tax breaks or grants to use E-Verify.

The proposal would have allowed businesses to opt out if doing so would be costly.

The measure, which lawmakers called the Big Government Get Off My Back Act, also would have extended a package of tax incentives to small businesses. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees would be able to claim a $10,000 tax deduction for each job they create that pays above their county's average wage.