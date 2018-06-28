Gov. Jay Nixon thanks NFL for providing timeline

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Governor Jay Nixon and a task force developing plans for a $1 billion stadium in St. Louis has acknowledged receiving a letter from the NFL detailing guidelines and expectations for proposals due Dec. 30.

In a statement Friday, Nixon thanked the league for providing a timeline. He said the city was in "strong position" to meet the deadline and said the proposal is "fiscally responsible."

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is expected to take action on the stadium proposal next week.

The NFL has scheduled a special meeting January 12th through 13th in Houston to address possible relocations of teams to Los Angeles, although voting may not take place.