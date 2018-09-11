Gov. Jay Nixon to help lead biofuel group

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is in line to serve as a leader of the Governors' Biofuels Coalition.

Nixon's office said Monday that he will become vice chairman of the organization in 2015 and then could become chairman in 2016 when Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's term ends.

The coalition supports fuels such as ethanol made from corn.

The membership of the biofuels coalition includes 33 states, plus the Canadian province of Quebec, the Australian state of Queensland and the countries of Brazil, Mexico, Sweden and Thailand.

Former Missouri Govs. Mel Carnahan and Bob Holden also served as chairmen of the biofuels group.