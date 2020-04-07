Gov. Mike Parson announces statewide stay-at-home order

4 days 1 hour 6 minutes ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 Friday, April 03, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 03, 2020 in News
By: Daniel Perrault, KOMU 8 News Reporter, and Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

MISSOURI - Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order for the state of Missouri on Friday afternoon.

Parson announced the order during his daily media briefing. The order will start at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6, and last until Friday, April 24, at 11:59 p.m. Parson said he made this decision to "stay ahead of the battle."

The "Stay Home Missouri" order requires the following:

  • Individuals currently residing in Missouri should avoid leaving their homes
  • All individuals in Missouri should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people
  • All public and charter schools must remain closed throughout the order's time frame
  • Any entity that doesn't employ individuals who are "essential workers" should follow social distancing limitations
  • Any entity that does employ individuals who are "essential workers" and that has retail sales to the public should limit the number of individuals in any retail location as follows:
    • 25% or less of the entity's building code occupancy with retail square footage of less than 10,000 square feet
    • 10% or less of the entity's building code occupancy with retail square footage of 10,000 square feet or more.

The order doesn't prohibit people in Missouri from accessing essential services, like grocery stores, gas stations and banks, or in engaging in outdoor recreation with proper social distancing.

On March 23, Parson signed an order mandating social distancing and instructing Missourians to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. That order was set to expire on Monday.

Since then, more than 40 counties across the state have instituted their own stay-at-home orders. Based on population alone, nearly three quarters of all Missourians are already under some form of a stay-at-home order. 

The current number of COVID-19 positive cases in Missouri is 2,113 and there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths.

Parson reported that there is at least one positive case in 76 Missouri counties. Over half of the total positive cases are in the St. Louis region.

Missouri state House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement that the House Democrats support Parson's order.

“I am thankful for Governor Parson’s decision to impose a statewide stay-at-home order," Quade said. "I’m also thankful for the countless medical professionals and Missourians from across the state who contacted his office in recent weeks urging him to take this action."

In recent days, a number of groups representing nurses who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19 in the state have asked the Governor to issue the statewide order.

As recently as yesterday, when asked about whether or not he would issue a stay-at-home order, the governor said it is challenging because of how diverse the state is.

 

More News

Grid
List

Residential structure fire in Columbia causes $10,000 in damage
Residential structure fire in Columbia causes $10,000 in damage
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 903 Jefferson Street at 12:43 p.m.... More >>
31 minutes ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Callaway County man charged with abandoning corpse
Callaway County man charged with abandoning corpse
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Timothy Sullins, 39, of Raymondville, was charged by the Callaway County Prosecuting attorney with felony abandonment of... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Palen Music Center takes music lessons online
Palen Music Center takes music lessons online
COLUMBIA - Palen Music Center was one of many businesses impacted two weeks ago by Columbia’s stay-at-home order. After the... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:47:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
Virus crisis cuts off billions sent to poor around the world
MIAMI (AP) — Until a month ago, Diana Leticia Hernández sold face cream door to door in Miami. Her husband... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:24:27 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home
Free Wi-Fi hotspots set up in Callaway County for people working from home
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Working from home might cause stress if you don't have access to Wi-Fi. But early this month,... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 12:17:00 PM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Howard County confirms first case
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Howard County confirms first case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 9:18:23 AM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Missouri bus driver dies from COVID-19, school district suspends meal delivery
Missouri bus driver dies from COVID-19, school district suspends meal delivery
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (CNN) - The Ferguson-Florissant school district in Missouri has suspended the home delivery of meals to students... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 07 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Tuesday, April 07, 2020 7:52:00 AM CDT April 07, 2020 in News

Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums
Auto insurance companies return $800 million in premiums
Two insurers -- Allstate and American Family Insurance -- announced Monday they will give back about $800 million to their... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 11:49:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Stress eating and healthy grocery shopping tips
COVID-19 Town Hall: Stress eating and healthy grocery shopping tips
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with registered dietitian Jennifer Tveitnes Monday about how to handle stress eating and keep eating... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
COLUMBIA— An invasive beetle that’s deadly to ash trees has now spread to 78 counties in Missouri, state conservation officials... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Dept. of Agriculture, State Milk Board ask grocery stores to stop milk limits
Dept. of Agriculture, State Milk Board ask grocery stores to stop milk limits
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the State Milk Board wrote an open letter Monday asking grocery stores... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 8:25:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Four arrested after BB gun incident
Four arrested after BB gun incident
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested four suspects after reports of property damage and injuries resulting from BB gun shots. ... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"
Non-essential businesses can be open, "but must comply with state guidelines"
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson answered citizens questions about the "Stay Home Missouri" order, specifically why non-essential businesses can remain... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Temporary homeless camp in Columbia shut down after neighbor complaints
Temporary homeless camp in Columbia shut down after neighbor complaints
COLUMBIA - A temporary camp that was set up to help homeless people deal with the COVID-19 outbreak has been... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri pet shelters close amid COVID-19 pandemic, increase in fosters
Mid-Missouri pet shelters close amid COVID-19 pandemic, increase in fosters
COLUMBIA – Animal shelters are looking for alternative ways to allow adoptions and find foster homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 3:39:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

Local hospitals enacting limit of one visitor in delivery room
Local hospitals enacting limit of one visitor in delivery room
COLUMBIA - Before the pandemic, women going into labor had the option to bring more than one person into the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 2:38:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News

With statewide order in effect, communities without prior orders adjust
With statewide order in effect, communities without prior orders adjust
MEXICO – On the first day of Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order, communities without prior orders in place are now falling... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 06 2020 Apr 6, 2020 Monday, April 06, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 78°
5pm 77°
6pm 75°
7pm 74°