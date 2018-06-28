Gov. Nixon addresses flooding at news conference

ST. LOUIS - Gov. Nixon spoke at a news conference today about Missouri's state of emergency.

He said 14 people have died since flooding began with the most recent death in Crawford County.

"Of the fatalities we've had, every one except one has been one that drove into water," Nixon said.

Nixon said the Meramec River has crested at 33.4 feet which is good news.

But the Governor said with every bit of good news comes bad news.

"We're seeing crests downstream from here move up, especially Arnold, Valley Park and Eureka," Nixon said.

He said he expects to see continuous rises in those areas into Wednesday night.

"We are here before the water rises, we're here after it falls," Nixon said. "We're here until this place is back to where it was before, and sometimes that takes awhile."

Gen. Steve Danner of the Missouri National Guard said the guard has been working with the Department of Public Safety and Highway Patrol where the flooding is the worst.

Nixon said the state must reach at least $8 million in public damages to qualify for seventy-five percent reimbursement of public asset damages.

"When the damage assessment teams come out from SEMA, being right, not first, is much more important," Nixon said.