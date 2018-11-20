Gov. Nixon Appoints Marilue Hemmel as Cole County Circuit Clerk

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Marilue Hemmel, of Centertown, to serve as the new circuit clerk for Cole County. The position became vacant two weeks ago after former circuit clerk Brenda Umstattd resigned.

Hemmel has served as the Court Administrator of the Cole County Circuit Court since 2004. She has also served in the Circuit Clerk's office for nine years.

"The position of circuit clerk is one of great responsibility for the efficient administration of our circuit courts," Gov. Nixon said in a statement. "Marilue Hemmel has shown her capability within the courts for many years. I am confident she will serve the people of Cole County capably in her new position."

Hemmel released her own statement accepting the position. She said, "There are many challenges ahead and with my years of experience in working in the court, I am beyond doubt ready to begin making positive steps forward in restoring the integrity of the office, providing administrative duties to the judges, and will be dedicated in demanding transparency and accountability."