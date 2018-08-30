Gov. Nixon appoints new commissioner for human rights

JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate voted on and approved Gov. Jay Nixon's nominee to the state's Human Rights Commission last week.

The Senate unanimously confirmed Dr. David Thomas on April 14. Gov. Nixon appointed Thomas on March 11.

"I felt humbled by the governor's appointment and I find the fact that my nomination was unanimously approved by the state Senate, personally gratifying. In a small way it validates much of my life's work," Thomas said.

Thomas has a history working on human rights issues nationally and internationally. From 1990 to 1992, he was the associate director for the U.S. Peace Corp. Thomas also worked for human rights in Los Angeles and St. Louis.

He has also served as the Associate Vice Provost for Extension at the University of Missouri and was on the Columbia mayor's crime task force. Currently, Thomas is on the Columbia Convention and Visitor's Advisory Board and the Boone County Judicial and Legal task force.