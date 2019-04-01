Gov. Nixon Appoints to Mo. College, Highway Boards

Tuesday, June 04 2013
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has re-appointed a former state board of education member to the governing board for the University of Missouri system.

Nixon in January first tapped Cape Girardeau lawyer J. Michael Ponder to serve on the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The governor withdrew the appointment a month later because senators had not confirmed the choice and the deadline for confirmation was approaching. The appointment was renewed this week, and Ponder can serve because lawmakers are not in session.

Senate confirmation still will be required. Ponder's term would run through the end of 2018.

Nixon also appointed two people to the state Highways and Transportation Commission. Republican Kelley Martin, of Kansas City, and Democrat Gregg Smith, of Clinton, were named to that commission.

 

