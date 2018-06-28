Gov. Nixon backs out of European trade trip after violent week

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon has announced he won't participate in a European trade mission because of recent violence, including the shooting of a suburban St. Louis police officer.

Nixon said in a news release Sunday that the week has been "sad and difficult, especially for the men and women of law enforcement." He said that the "safety and well-being of all Missourians" is his "top priority."

Nixon had been scheduled to depart Tuesday for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Switzerland. But he dropped out of the trip after police officer Michael Flamion was critically wounded during a Friday morning traffic stop in Ballwin. The shooting came a day after five Dallas police officers were killed during a protest over the recent fatal police shootings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota.