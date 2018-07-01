Gov. Nixon calls for review of UMKC rankings

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has called for a review of the rankings achieved by the business school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The governor announced his request Thursday during a meeting of the Kansas City Star Editorial Board. He told the board he wrote a letter to the chairman of the University of Missouri Board of Curators asking him to conduct an independent review of the school's rankings.

The Kansas City Star reported that Nixon's request was in reaction to the newspaper's recent investigation into the validity of claims made by the Henry W. Bloch School of Management. A 2011 study by the Journal of Product Innovation Management said the UMKC business school was first in the world, placing it above MIT and Stanford.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City responded Thursday with a statement saying it welcomes the review.