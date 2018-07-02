Gov. Nixon Declares State of Emergency in Missouri in Response to Severe Storms

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon tonight declared a state of emergency in Missouri after a system of strong storms and tornadoes caused damage in the St. Louis region and other areas of the state. Tornado touchdowns were confirmed in the St. Louis area on Wednesday night. Strong thunderstorms and straight line winds also caused damage and power outages in southern Missouri.

The Governor plans to visit affected areas to survey the damage and meet with local officials on Thursday.

"This was a strong system of storms that caused damage to communities in several areas of our state," Gov. Nixon said. "We will continue to work closely with local officials to assess damages and provide any needed assistance."

The State Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the storm throughout the day. Gov. Nixon has also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to provide emergency services.