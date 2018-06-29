Gov. Nixon Encourages Youths To Get Summer Jobs At Parks

COLUMBIA - Governor Jay Nixon was at Rock Bridge State Park Wednesday encouraging 17 to 23-year-olds to get summer jobs as a part of the State Parks Youth Corps program.

Nixon said, "Parks are not only a great place to be outside, but also a huge economic generator for the Show-Me State."

The SPYC program was established in 2010 to give Missouri's youth jobs and to keep the Missouri Parks in good shape. Nixon said, "Our state parks and historic sites are jewels to be enjoyed by present generation Missourians and future generations."

Columbia Parks and Recreation said youth labor is important to maintain the state parks because people that age want to be outside and the program provides more workers to different projects.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said, "It's about showing up for these young workers. Getting here at 7:30 or 8:00 o'clock in morning to work hard." Over the last three years, SPCY's employees have worked more than 480,000 hours.