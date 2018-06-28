Gov. Nixon faces decision on 7 bills

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - It's decision day for seven bills pending before Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.

Monday is the deadline for Nixon to take action on bills that were passed by the legislature earlier this year. He can veto them, sign them or allow them to take effect without his signature.

One of the remaining bills would allow specially trained teachers and administrators to carry concealed guns in public schools. Nixon has previously expressed reservations about the legislation.

Another measure seeks to expand access to experimental drugs for certain patients.

Nixon also must decide on a bill that could put Missouri on a path toward ditching the Common Core educational standards. The bill would create a committee charged recommending new student achievement benchmarks.