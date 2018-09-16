Gov. Nixon Gives Mixed Review to Mo. Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon is giving a mixed review to Missouri's 2013 legislative session.

The Democratic governor praised lawmakers for boosting funding for education and mental health in the session that ended Friday evening. And he complimented them for passing a bill that would replenish an insolvent state fund for disabled workers.

But Nixon criticized the Republican-led Legislature for failing to expand Medicaid health coverage to an estimated 260,000 lower-income adults, and for failing to pass a comprehensive overhaul of the state's tax credit programs.

Nixon implied that he likely will veto a projected $700 million income tax cut. He also cited potential legal issues with a bill seeking to nullify federal gun control regulations.

Nixon reserved judgment on whether he believes the Legislature's proposed $25 billion operating budget is balanced.