Gov. Nixon Highlights his Efforts to Serve those with Disabilities

COLUMBIA - Governor Jay Nixon made a campaign stop in Columbia Wednesday morning with six days left before election day. Nixon spoke about his efforts to expand services to people with development disabilities, autism, blindness and other disabilities.

The Missouri Association of County Developmental Disabilities Services and other organizations sponsored the event at the Activities and Recreation Center off Ash Street.

Local supporters came out to hear Nixon speak on what he's done throughout his time in office to reach out to those with disabilities.

Nixon touched on his Partnership of Hope program that launched in 2010. It's aimed at providing home and community based services for Missourians with developmental diseases. Nixon said his support for this community does not stop here.

"We're going to continue to move forward not backward when it comes to supporting people with disabilities," Nixon said. "And it's going to take all of us working together to make that happen, a cohesive voice, a unified voice."

You can catch KOMU 8's interviews with all the gubernatorial candidates Wednesday night. To watch our interview with Dave Spence tune in for KOMU 8 News at 6 p.m. Then we'll have our interview with Jim Higgins at 9 p.m. on the CW and Nixon's interview will air at 10 p.m.