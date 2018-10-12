Gov. Nixon issues executive order to "ban the box"

2 years 6 months 14 hours ago Monday, April 11 2016 Apr 11, 2016 Monday, April 11, 2016 6:05:00 PM CDT April 11, 2016 in News
By: Alex Dostaler, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon issued an executive order Monday which would not require people applying for jobs with state departments, boards and commissions, to disclose their criminal history until late in the hiring process.

Executive Order 16-04 states the order will "lessen barriers to individuals with criminal histories attempting to enter the workforce," as well as lower a previously convicted felon's chances of another crime, improving public safety. Missouri is the 22nd state to enact a policy like this.

“The action I’m taking today will ensure that state government continues to be a model for increasing economic opportunity, improving public safety, and strengthening communities,” Gov. Nixon said. “This is about fairness. Giving folks a fair chance to redeem their lives, support their families and make a contribution to their communities is a value we share as Missourians and as Americans.” 

The City of Columbia adopted a similar policy that the city council passed on December 1, 2014. Kansas City adopted a "ban the box" policy on April 4, 2014, according to a previous KOMU report.

“Disqualifying people from even being considered for job based on their past record is counterproductive on several levels," Rep. Brandon Ellington, D-Kansas City, said. "It not only denies people the opportunity to earn a living to support themselves and their families, it deprives employers of access to many talented and hard-working people who would make great employees if only given the chance.”

Guy Hulen is the vice president of JobFinders Employment Services, which helps people find employment in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Mexico.

Hulen said the announcement of the executive order surprised him.

"Here in Columbia, we're one of the only cities in the state to have passed 'ban the box,'" Hulen said. "We really were not aware this was on the agenda to be passed. However, we do understand that the hope is that those who have been incarcerated will have additional opportunities for employment."

Jeremy Smith is a previously convicted felon who will be able to take advantage of these opportunities after being laid off by the carpenter's union.

"I think not having them know that information right off the bat is beneficial to someone like me, someone who is trying to do the right thing, and find gainful employment," Smith said. "I have the fear once they see there's been an arrest, that kind of thing like that, trouble with the law, they might be more likely to overlook my application, and bypass it altogether."

According to the order, 96 percent of felons return to their communities. According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, the unemployment rate for Missourians on parole in 2015 was 44 percent.

According to the National Institute of Justice, a 2012 study showed nearly one-third of all American adults have been arrested by the age of 23, and most of these arrests were made for minor offenses.

However, Smith said he expects to be hired within the upcoming week, executive order or not.

"I think people that have made mistakes do deserve a second chance," Smith said. "If they're trying to do the right thing, then obviously, one of the first things they need to do is make some kind of a benefit, by doing something that will provide gainful employment and become a part of society again."

Hulen thinks the order will make a positive impact on society, but there are still unanswered questions.

"It's very positive, but it's also still a little bit confusing on how 'ban the box' is enforced, and what will be expected from many employers," Hulen said. "If we're dealing with the state of Missouri, and we have some state of Missouri contracts, it's really not known yet whether or not a subcontractor to the state will have to comply with this, or whether this is going to stay at the state level only. I imagine this will be applied across the subcontractors, which job finders will be doing in the state of Missouri."

More News

Grid
List

Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
Pope accepts embattled DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl's resignation
(CNN) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the embattled archbishop of Washington, ending weeks of... More >>
19 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
MU study: As people buzzed about solar eclipse, bees fell silent
COLUMBIA – While millions of Americans watched the moon move directly in front of the sun in August 2017, bees... More >>
54 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 10:36:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
Two arrested, charged in Columbia robbery
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged two men Thursday in connection with a robbery near Empire Roller Rink on Business Loop 70.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 8:51:33 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's government has told U.S. officials it has audio and video proof that missing Saudi Arabian... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:37:04 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:27:54 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Authorities say 11 now dead from Hurricane Michael
UPDATE: Authorities say 11 now dead from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Linda Marquardt rode out Hurricane Michael with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 6:14:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has ordered companies from Missouri and California to pay a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:49:49 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a January 2016 rape at... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:44:14 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 12:22:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Fair officials say that nearly 341,000 people attended this year's event in Sedalia. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - The scooter ridesharing company Bird is looking at solutions to people blocking the sidewalks with scooters, which is... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
COLUMBIA - School board members, city leaders, and community members gathered to break ground at the site of a new... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in Continuous News

Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
COLUMBIA - Columbia College will host an entrepreneurship showcase Friday where five students will present business pitches to a panel... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
COLUMBIA – The first Buy Missouri Week starts this weekend. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will travel across the state... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:47:17 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:38:51 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
SUNRISE BEACH - Business owners in Sunrise Beach are dealing with several burglaries; some of which have cost them thousands... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12pm 42°
1pm 43°
2pm 44°
3pm 45°