Gov. Nixon Launches Efficiency Effort

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is assigning two aides to examine ways to make state government more efficient.

Nixon announced the initiative on government organization and efficiency Thursday, two days after he won re-election.

The work will be led by Nixon's chief of staff, John Watson, and his policy director, Jeff Harris.

Together they'll gather information and suggestions from the private and public sectors, including ways for state government to provide more services to taxpayers.