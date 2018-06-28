Gov. Nixon makes appointments to Clean Water, Mental Health, and Highway and Transportation Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon announced his appointments on Thursday to the Clean Water, Mental Health and the State Highway and Transportation Commissions. The appointees will need to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate but will begin serving immediately.

Governor Nixon appointed Wallis Warren (D), of Beaufort, and Dennis Wood (R), of Kimberling City, to the Clean Water Commission.

Warren is an insurance agent in Eureka who also owns and operates a farm in Beaufort. She is a board member of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, and also is an officer of Ozark Fly Fishers. Her term ends April 12, 2014.

Wood is the presiding commissioner of Stone County and a realtor. Before becoming presiding commissioner, he was elected to four terms to the Missouri House of Representatives to represent District 62. His term ends April 12, 2014.

The Governor appointed Stephen Roling, of Kansas City, to the Mental Health Commission.

Roling has served as the president and CEO of the Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City since 2004. The foundation works to serve the health care needs of uninsured and underinsured of several counties in the greater Kansas City area. Roling also served as director of the Missouri Department of Social Services from 2003 to 2004, and as senior vice president of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. His term ends June 28, 2013.

The Governor appointed Joseph Hunt (D), of St. Louis, to the State Highway and Transportation Commission. Hunt is the general president emeritus of the Ironworkers International and has served as an official in the building and construction trades for more than 40 years. He has served as a board member of the Lambert St. Louis International Airport Commission, as a member of the National Heavy and Highway Alliance, and on the regional committee of the National Infrastructure Alliance. His term ends March 1, 2017.

In addition to the commission appointments, the Governor also has appointed Kelly Schultz, of Columbia, as the Missouri Child Advocate for the Office of Child Advocate for Children's Protection Services.

Schultz is a foster parent who has served as the legislative assistant to state Rep. Sara Lampe. She has worked in the offices of Missouri legislators since 1999. Her term ends Dec. 7, 2016. Her appointment will be subject to Senate confirmation as well.