Gov. Nixon makes third federal funds request for flood clean up

JEFFERSON CITY – In response to excessive flooding in 39 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis in late December and early January, Gov. Jay Nixon requested addition federal public assistance to aid in recovery expenses on Monday.

The storms led to 16 confirmed deaths, destroyed and significantly damaged almost 1,000 homes and led to hundreds of road and bridge closures.

Damage assessment teams identified an estimated $41 million in costs for infrastructure damages and responding costs. The requested public assistance would allow local and state government to cover response and recovery expenses associated with the severe weather.

“In addition to flooding homes and businesses, this disaster also inflicted significant and widespread damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. The expanded federal disaster declaration I’m requesting will helped affected communities from the Oklahoma border to the Mississippi River quickly rebuild,” Gov. Nixon said.

President Barack Obama previously granted Gov. Nixon’s request for major disaster declaration and federal emergency declaration to assist people affected by the flooding on Jan. 2 and Jan. 21. Those declarations helped eligible residents with temporary housing, housing repairs and other disaster-related expenses in 33 Missouri counties as well as aid in the removal of debris and relieve the strain of response and recovery costs in the St. Louis region.