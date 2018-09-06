Gov. Nixon: Mo. Prepared to Carry Out Execution

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says Missouri is prepared to go ahead with a scheduled execution despite a judicial order blocking an Oklahoma business from supplying a lethal injection drug to Missouri.

Nixon was asked Thursday whether Missouri already has enough pentobarbital to carry out the Feb. 26 execution of Michael Taylor. He did not directly say "yes" or "no," but twice stressed that the Department of Corrections is prepared for the execution.

A federal judge in Oklahoma issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday blocking an Oklahoma pharmacy from supplying the execution drug to Missouri's corrections department.

Missouri has not revealed the name of the compounding pharmacy from which it obtains pentobarbital. But Taylor's attorneys who filed the lawsuit said Missouri contracts with the Apothecary Shoppe in Tulsa, Okla.