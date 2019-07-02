Gov. Nixon Moves Exercise Challenge Kick-off

JEFFERSON CITY - Severe weather forecasts for this weekend have caused Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon to move his scheduled exercise challenge kick-off.

Nixon is launching an initiative encouraging people to walk, run, bike, paddle or hike 100 miles by the end of the year.

The governor cancelled stops scheduled for this weekend in St. Louis and Springfield and is expected to kick-off the challenge in Columbia on Friday instead.

The event will be held at the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games.