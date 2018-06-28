Gov. Nixon Names 5 Sheriffs to Taskforce

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has named five sheriffs to a board that administers a fund for boosting pay of deputy sheriffs. The sheriffs of St. Charles and Jefferson counties near St. Louis and the sheriff from Platte County near Kansas City were chosen. The other two sheriffs are from Morgan County near the Lake of the Ozarks and Chariton County in central Missouri.

Three sheriffs are Democrats. Two are Republicans. The appointments are for the Missouri Sheriff Methampethamine Relief Taskforce. One of its duties is to administer a fund that collects money raised from a 2008 law that ordered sheriffs to collect an extra $10 for serving court documents to raise salaries of deputies. The appointments were chosen from a pool of 20 candidates submitted by the Missouri Sheriffs' Association.