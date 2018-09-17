Gov. Nixon Names New Legislative Director

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has selected a new top legislative aide, tapping an official from the state's economic development agency.

The governor's office said Tuesday that Jason Zamkus will be Nixon's new legislative director. He replaces Daniel Hall who held the position since Nixon took office in 2009 and last week was appointed by the governor to the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Zamkus had been the deputy director of the state Department of Economic Development. He also was the agency's liaison to the state Legislature.

Zamkus previously worked as an attorney for the state Senate's research division. He has undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia.