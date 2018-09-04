Gov. Nixon OKs easing taxes for Missouri-based companies

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Service and technology companies based in Missouri will have the option of calculating their taxes in a way that supporters of the measure say avoids double taxation.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed a bill Wednesday that gives more companies a tax calculation option that lawmakers say they always intended to apply to all businesses, not just manufacturing companies.

The measure updates a 2013 law that Republican Sen. Will Kraus, the bill sponsor, said was interpreted incorrectly by the state Department of Revenue.

Nixon said the clarification guarantees a level playing field for technology and service-based businesses.

Representatives from H&R Block and Cerner testified in support of the measure in a Senate hearing earlier this year.