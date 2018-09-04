Gov. Nixon OKs easing taxes for Missouri-based companies
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Service and technology companies based in Missouri will have the option of calculating their taxes in a way that supporters of the measure say avoids double taxation.
Gov. Jay Nixon signed a bill Wednesday that gives more companies a tax calculation option that lawmakers say they always intended to apply to all businesses, not just manufacturing companies.
The measure updates a 2013 law that Republican Sen. Will Kraus, the bill sponsor, said was interpreted incorrectly by the state Department of Revenue.
Nixon said the clarification guarantees a level playing field for technology and service-based businesses.
Representatives from H&R Block and Cerner testified in support of the measure in a Senate hearing earlier this year.