Gov. Nixon Proposes $3.5M For Utility Assistance

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is recommending the addition of $3.5 million to a mid-year spending measure for fuel and utility assistance for low-income residents.

Nixon's proposal calls for adding funding for the Utilicare program administered by the Department of Social Services.

The mid-year spending measure was approved last week by the House and was sent to the Senate. House members included about $2.7 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Nixon's budget director says the governor's proposal is more consistent with how officials have handled it when state money is available for the program.

The governor's office says the funding would be allocated to Community Action Agencies and the Urban Leagues. It would help about 5,600 households statewide.