Gov. Nixon Raises $1.7M to Start 2012

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon raised $1.7 million this past quarter, helping build a campaign account of more than $6 million for his re-election bid.

Nixon, a Democrat, says his fundraising for the first three months of the year marked his best quarter so far in the 2012 campaign cycle.

All candidates must file quarterly finance reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission by 5 p.m. Monday. Nixon's campaign released a summary of his finances before filing the full report with the commission.

His campaign said Nixon received more than 1,000 donations during the quarter, nearly 70 percent of which were for $250 or less.