Gov. Nixon Releases $40.1M for Missouri Budget

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has released $40.1 million that he previously froze from the current year's state budget.

The largest amount is $18 million for repair work at the Missouri Capitol. The money will be used for sealing and waterproofing the exterior of the Capitol's south side that faces away from the Missouri River toward the state Supreme Court building. Nixon also is releasing $7 million for state facilities maintenance and repair and $5 million for projects at state parks.

Nixon announced Tuesday that $10 million would be released for various state programs. That includes $750,000 for small business programs through the Missouri Department of Economic Development and $500,000 for dental programs at rural health clinics.