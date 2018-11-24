Gov. Nixon releases $5.6 million in frozen funds
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has released more than $5.6 million in state funds he had frozen earlier, saying the move was possible because Missouri gained jobs in September.
Wednesday's release includes $2 million for the A+ Scholarship program and $1 million for Access Missouri scholarships.
Nixon also unfroze $1 million for high-tech start-ups, $500,000 for multi-jurisdictional drug task forces and $450,000 for the Missouri Rx program to residents pay for prescription drugs.
The announcement came on day after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment that allows lawmakers to override a governor's decision to freeze or slow spending.
Republican House members say they might use the power to override Nixon's spending freezes as early as January.