Gov. Nixon releases $5.6 million in frozen funds

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has released more than $5.6 million in state funds he had frozen earlier, saying the move was possible because Missouri gained jobs in September.

Wednesday's release includes $2 million for the A+ Scholarship program and $1 million for Access Missouri scholarships.

Nixon also unfroze $1 million for high-tech start-ups, $500,000 for multi-jurisdictional drug task forces and $450,000 for the Missouri Rx program to residents pay for prescription drugs.

The announcement came on day after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment that allows lawmakers to override a governor's decision to freeze or slow spending.

Republican House members say they might use the power to override Nixon's spending freezes as early as January.