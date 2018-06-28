Gov Nixon Sends National Guard to Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon signed an executive order Wednesday sending the Missouri National Guard to areas around the Missouri River, according to a news release from the governor's office. The National Guard is expected to take charge of supervision, preparation, and response to the imminent flooding along the Missouri River and its tributaries.

The order calls for one task force to oversee the eastern part of the state, and another task force cover the western part. Additionally, a separate task force is in charge of flood preparation at the Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph and Buchanan County. By mid-June, the Army Corps of Engineers expects to release a record amount of water from dams on the Missouri River.