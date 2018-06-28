Gov. Nixon Set to Give State of the State Address Tuesday Evening

JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon will give his annual State of the State address tonight at 7 p.m. to Missouri legislators in the state capitol building. The speech tonight will focus heavily on the state budget.

The 2013 proposed budget will look to fill a $500 million deficit left by the disappearance of federal stimulus money and lower state tax collection levels than in years past. Public schools, higher education and social services are expected to take the biggest hits in the 2013 budget.

Nixon is seeking reelection in November 2012. You can watch his State of the State address at mo.gov.