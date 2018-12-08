Gov. Nixon signs bill limiting money from speeding tickets

MACKS CREEK - Last week, Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signed a bill into law which reduces the amount of money cities can make from writing speeding tickets.

The original law has been around for more than two decades. It's called the "Macks Creek" law. Macks Creek is a small town in Camdenton County with fewer than 300 residents.

Macks Creek was widely known as Missouri's most notorious speed trap. It was reported Macks Creek was generating about 80 percent of the town's revenue from speeding tickets. The new law reduces the amount from 30 to 20 percent, and communities in St. Louis County can only generate 12.5 percent of its income from traffic fines.

"It's going to cut into a number of small cities throughout the state through their police departments," Richard Sheets, from the Missouri Municipal League, said.

Macks Creek Business Owner Linda Deckard said she approves of the new law.

"It's a good thing if it stops other small towns from doing the same thing that was happening here," Deckard said, "it gave macks creek a bad name it really did.. and we're a quaint little friendly town."

The law will go in to effect Jan. 1, 2016.