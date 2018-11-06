Gov. Nixon to Announce Budget Decisions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Administrators of Missouri universities and social services programs may soon learn whether their budgets will be cut for the upcoming year.

Gov. Jay Nixon plans to announce Friday whether he is making any reductions to the state's budget and, if so, which programs will be targeted.

Missouri's 2013 fiscal year begins July 1.

Nixon already has signed bills funding public schools and the departments of health and mental health without announcing any major funding cuts.

But questions remain about the rest of the state's $24 billion operating budget because of concerns that some expenses may exceed what lawmakers appropriated.

It's also unclear whether the Missouri Lottery can generate as much money as state officials have projected.