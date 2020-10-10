Gov. Nixon to lead event about veterans' jobs

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will be leading a panel discussion about employing military veterans during a National Governors Association conference this weekend.

Nixon is chairman of the association's Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.

On Saturday, he will be presiding over a discussion about how states can help veterans transition into civilian jobs. The event will include representatives from two St. Louis area businesses - Enterprise Holdings and Express Scripts - that have hired veterans through a Missouri initiative launched by Nixon in 2010.

Nixon spokesman Scott Holste says the governor left for the conference Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The opening session Friday was featuring Vice President Joe Biden.