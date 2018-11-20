Gov. Nixon to Present Governor's Awards in Maries, Phelps Counties

CENTRAL MISSOURI - Governor Jay Nixon will be in Maries and Phelps counties today to present the Governor's award for Agricultural achievement to three Missourians.

The award honors outstanding farmers, growers and processors for their work with agricultural commodities and their communities.

Nixon will begin presentations at the WW Cedar company near Vienna then to the Rolla Horse Auction north of St. James. He will then finish at Rolla's Glengrove Farm.