Gov. Nixon to visit Ferguson and meet with local leaders

By: The Associated Press and Shannon Shaver, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

FERGUSON (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is planning another visit to the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson Saturday. His office says the governor will be meeting with local leaders, after fresh violence erupted following protests over the police killing of an unarmed teen.

After the meeting, Gov. Nixon and local leaders will announce actions regarding safety and security in Ferguson at Greater St. Mark Family Church at 3 p.m.