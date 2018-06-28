Gov. Nixon Walking Political Middle

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has taken the political middle-ground in his decisions on legislation.

Nixon appealed to fellow Democrats this year in vetoing several politically charged bills, including a congressional redistricting map that eliminated a Democratic district, a voter photo identification measure and legislation making it harder to win workplace discrimination suits. A few Democrats joined Republicans in overriding the redistricting veto.

But Nixon also allowed several bills to become law that were predominantly favored by Republicans, including new restrictions on late-term abortions, drug testing for some welfare recipients and a measure that seeks to allow Missouri to ignore parts of the new federal health care law.

Political scientist Peverill Squire, of the University of Missouri-Columbia, says Nixon has positioned himself in the middle of the political spectrum.